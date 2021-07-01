Love Island fans react to 'brutal' episode three dumping We weren't expecting to say goodbye to an Islander so quickly!

Love Island viewers were left reeling by the latest episode which saw the first contestant officially dumped from the island - just 48 hours into the new series!

Following episode two's major cliffhanger, Wednesday night's episode began with bombshell Chloe Burrows revealing the boy she wanted to couple up with after spending the last 24 hours getting to know them all.

The Islanders and viewers at home alike were both surprised when she named luxury events host (and, erm, aspiring skincare mogul apparently) Aaron Francis as her chosen boy, meaning that fan favourite Shannon Singh was left single. And in a first for the ITV2 show, just two days after arriving at the villa she was sent home.

As one person said on Twitter: "It's just plain unfair on Shannon. No one is promised a set amount of time on the show but if you sign up to reality TV you should expect to at least get the standard week to meet people and get a chance to show yourself to the public. Not impressed ITV."

Another viewer was in disbelief as they watched Shannon pack up her bags and leave the villa just five minutes into the episode." Are they bringing Shannon back later on? Is she really gone? What's happening!!" they wrote.

Someone else said: "Shannon really quarantined for two weeks to spend two days in the villa. Brutal," and former Love Island winner Amber Gill added: "Why is Shannon gone. I HATE THIS #loveisland."

Chloe decided to couple up with Aaron, leaving Shannon single

Following Shannon's shock dumping, Chloe cracked on with getting to know Aaron and though the two enjoyed a few conversations on the day beds, by the end of the episode, Chloe shared a snog with Brad - who revealed during a drinking game that she is the Islander he fancies the most!

His current partner, Faye, was less than impressed with Brad's revelation, especially given that he also planted a kiss on her as 'the Islander he fancies the least'. Ouch. The episode ended with a bust-up between the two by the fire pit and the reveal that two new boys will be entering the villa.

Liam Reardon, a 21-year-old bricklayer from Wales and Chuggs Wallis (yes, that really is his name), a 23-year-old from Surrey who owns a bucket hat business will be making their debut on the show on Thursday night's show. Will either of them have eyes for Faye now she and Brad are done? We can't wait to find out!

