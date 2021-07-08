Viewers are saying the same thing about Netflix’s The Deceived Did you enjoy season one?

The Deceived has recently landed on Netflix, and despite being released back in 2020, the drama starring Paul Mescal has found a new life on the streaming service - and is already on the top ten trending shows list! But what have viewers been saying about it?

Posting their thoughts about the psychological thriller on Twitter, one person wrote: “Just finished The Deceived on Netflix. A 4 part drama series! Very very good, I recommend it! It’s worth the watch! There are some good twists, although I guessed correctly from the 3rd episode! #TheDeceived." Another added: “If anyone’s looking for a good, short Netflix series to binge in one evening #TheDeceived on Netflix is a great shout.”

WATCH: Have you started watching The Deceived yet?

A third person wrote: “@netflix just binged all of season one… was on the edge of my sofa, highly recommend #thedeceived." So what is the show about? The official synopsis reads: “A compelling, sinister narrative of lust, manipulation and betrayal, The Deceived follows English student Ophelia, who falls in love with her married lecturer, seeing in him all the answers to her needs. When their affair is interrupted by a shocking and tragic death, Ophelia finds herself trapped in a world where she can no longer trust her own mind.”

Normal People's Paul Mescal stars in the thriller

The series was written by Lisa McGee, who is perhaps best known for creating Derry Girls. Chatting to The Guardian about the show, she said: “Basically, me and my husband really like old movies like Dial M for Murder and Rebecca and wanted to create a show that paid homage to that genre and was also just a really good thriller where you can’t wait to find out what happened next.”

She jokily added: “My main thing right now is, don’t come expecting it to be funny. If anybody settles down to watch this expecting it to be like Derry Girls, then they’re going to be really disappointed.”

