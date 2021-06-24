9 excellent shows you definitely haven’t watched yet 

Are you starting to feel like you’ve completed Netflix? If you’re after something new to watch, we have put together some of the best new shows that have managed to stay a little off the radar. From US crime thrillers to charming British comedies, check out our top picks here, and how you can watch them…

Who Killed Sara? - Netflix

Although Who Killed Sara? was a massive hit worldwide, for some reason it didn’t quite take off in the UK - but that definitely needs to change! The Mexican mystery thriller follows Álex Guzmán, who was convicted for the murder of his sister despite being innocent of the crime. After his imprisonment, he becomes determined to find out the real culprit of the crime.

On Becoming a God in Central Florida - Netflix

Starring Kirsten Dunst, this well-reviewed series didn’t get the chance it deserved after season two was ultimately canceled due to the pandemic. However, season one is most definitely worth tuning into. In it, Kirsten plays Krystal Stubbs, a minimum-wage-earning water park employee who uses a pyramid scheme to get rich, despite the same scheme driving her family to ruin.

Evil - Alibi

Described by Rotten Tomatoes as “smartly-written and effectively unsettling, Evil works best when it dares to delve into the depths of the uncomfortable questions it poses”, the series follows a skeptical clinical psychologist and a priest-in-training to investigate the supernatural.

Cruel Summer - Amazon Prime Video

The show is an "unconventional series" that uses a non-linear narrative to unveil the mystery of what really happened when a "beautiful and popular" teenager named Kate goes missing. Taking place over three summers in the nineties - 1993, 1994 and 1995 - and also shows the rise and fall of Jeanette, who goes from being an "awkward outlier" to the most popular girl in town but winds up the most despised person in America.

The reason you have yet to watch? While the show has been a hit in the US, it will be landing in the UK on Friday 6 August on Amazon Prime Video.

Starstruck - BBC iPlayer

This excellent comedy series (which has since been commissioned for a second series) is Notting Hill for modern times as it follows Jessie, a normal girl who has a one-night stand with Tom, not realising that he is a huge star. Will their relationship make it despite their many differences?

We Are Lady Parts - Channel 4

This acclaimed show’s synopsis reads: “Two worlds collide when Lady Parts, who need a lead guitarist, set their sights on PhD student Amina, who just wants to find a husband.” Speaking about the show on Twitter, one fan wrote: “Charming, clever, subversive, nuanced, utterly brilliant!!! Do definitely watch and rewatch #weareladyparts.”

The Beast Must Die - Britbox

This Britbox original - starring Cush Jumbo and Jared Harris - follows a mother who sets out to avenge her young son’s death, while a detective tries to unpick the web of tragedy and steer a course to justice. Praising the show, one person wrote: “Spent 3 evenings glued to #TheBeastMustDie on @BritBoxHelpUK . Well that was worth the subscription on its own. Absolutely fantastic!”

Lisey’s Story - Apple TV+

Are you a fan of Stephen King? The official synopsis reads: "Lisey’s Story is a deeply personal thriller that follows Lisey Landon two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon. A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind."

The Other Two - Channel 4

Cary and Brooke - an actor and an ex-dancer - are the ‘other two’ as their 13-year-old brother, Chase, finds internet fame as a pop sensation. So can they help him navigate his new world and cash in on his success? There is one season currently available, and a second is currently in production.

