Making a Murderer: Steven Avery’s mother Dolores dies aged 83 

Dolores Avery, Steven Avery’s mother who featured heavily in the documentary Making a Murderer, has died aged 83. Steven’s attorney, Kathleen Zellner, tweeted the sad news about her passing.

She wrote: “Update: Fate dealt another cruel blow to Steven Avery today right before his birthday tomorrow; his mother Dolores Avery passed away at 6:50 am. He needs your support now more than ever. RIP Ma Avery.”

The attorney added: “Sweet Dolores Avery always had a kind word for us. Loved her family, lived for the day Steven was freed, never stopped believing in him and his innocence. Her spirit and devotion will sustain us. Steven knows she is watching over him.”

According to TMZ, Dolores had been in hospice care for several weeks, and was suffering from dementia. Speaking to the publication, Steven said: “Losing my parents before I got out has always been my worst nightmare. Now it has happened. I worry my Dad will not live to see me as a free man. Today I lost the person I most wanted to take care of and give a better life when I am freed. I cannot put in words the pain of losing my mom.”

Dolores always firmly believed that her son was innocent after he was convicted of murdering photographer Teresa Halbach in 2005, shortly after he had spent 18 years in prison for sexual assault and attempted murder in a wrongful conviction that was later overturned. His fight to prove his innocence has been the subject of two series of the hugely popular true-crime show.

