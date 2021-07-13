David Tennant holds back tears in unearthed clip: 'I feel a bit sad'

A Doctor Who fan has shared an unearthed video that shows David Tennant on his last day on set as the tenth Doctor - and it is heartbreaking to watch! The actor, who is also best known for his roles in Broadchurch, Harry Potter and Des, wells up while in his trailer, preparing to say goodbye to the cast and the crew.

In the clip, he said: “I think I’m about to be summoned back on set for everyone to say goodbye which is very sweet, but all a bit too much actually. I just want to run away now but I can’t do that, that wouldn’t be very sociable after four years, but it’s a funny feeling.”

His voice breaking, he continued: “I feel a bit bereft. But anyway, I’ll go on and smile and say thanks to everyone, but I feel a bit sad. It’ll be fine, it’s great! I just want to go home now but anyway, I won’t, because everyone wants to say goodbye, and that’s nice.”

Later, he made a short speech to the cast, where he said: “I’ve changed my mind, I’ll do season five! Is it too late? […] I’m very proud of this and working with all of you people.” Tearing up, he jokily told himself: “This is ridiculous, stop it.” He then concluded: “I’m very proud of everything we’ve done, thank you all very very much.” Aw!

David announced he was bowing down as the Doctor at the National Television Awards in 2008, saying: "It would be very easy to cling on to the TARDIS console forever and I fear that if I don't take a deep breath and make the decision to move on now, then I simply never will.”

Steven Moffat revealed that David genuinely considered staying on for one more season, and opened up about how he would have written his version of the Doctor. He told DoctorWho.TV: “My version of that series would be that the David Tennant Doctor would crash into the back garden about to regenerate, and little Amelia [Pond] would help him back to the TARDIS and he'd fly off.

”Then she'd meet him again, when she grew up, but he'd have no memory of that because we come to realise that was the Doctor from the future – we'd make our way through the series to the point where the Doctor gets back to that.”

