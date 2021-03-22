David Tennant seen in very rare photo with daughter Birdie at storytime The Staged star is a proud father of five

David Tennant was captured on camera enjoying a sweet moment with his youngest daughter at the weekend.

David, who shares five children with Georgia Tennant, was seen in a snapshot shared by his wife as he spent time reading a story to one-year-old Birdie in the family home.

In the photo, David can be seen sitting on his bed with Birdie sprawled out over his legs as they read See, Touch, Feel. In keeping with the couple's policy not to show their children's faces on social media, Birdie's identity is hidden by the book.

The picture also shows both father and daughter wearing bright and colourful socks in celebration of International Down Syndrome Day.

The post proved particularly popular amongst Georgia's followers with one asking: "How much can I pay you both to adopt me?!" A second joked: "Why does David look so captivated by the book (more than the child he's reading to)?!"

David was seen reading to daughter Birdie in a sweet new photo

A third wrote: "Aaawwww this is just so so so impossibly cute!" And a fourth echoed: "My heart just died. This is just perfect."

David and Georgia have been married since 2011 and together share five children. They are parents to nine-year-old Olive, seven-year-old Wilfred, Doris, six, and Birdie. David adopted Georgia's 18-year-old son Ty from a previous relationship when they married.

Georgia pictured with her eldest son, Ty

Georgia recently opened up about life at home during lockdown with David, 49, and their children, and joked to the Radio Times: "It was the worst. It brought out the worst in us as parents. There was one point in something like week two, where I went, 'I'm sorry. I just have to…' and I climbed out the window and sat on our roof.

"It was the only place I could go where I knew that no one would think to look for me, because, 'Why would Mummy be sat on the roof?'"

The couple are proud parents to five children

The 36-year-old continued: "At that point we had no idea how long it was going to last for. And the idea that this could be until the children were 18… I thought, 'I can’t do this. I’ve had so many kids – no one told me there was gonna be a pandemic.'"

