Georgia Tennant made sure she marked her husband David's milestone 50th birthday in typical humorous fashion on Sunday.

Sharing a birthday selfie of the two, the actress heaped praise on the Doctor Who star and gushed: "Happy Birthday to you DT. You make everything bigger, brighter and better and I am the luckiest person on the planet to call you my best pal."

She then joked: "(Also forget your birthday, how great do my tits look?! Breastfeeding rocks) Happy 50th dear friend x #vaginabragsunday."

Fans of the couple were quick to react, with one writing: "I still refuse to believe this man has just turned 50, nonetheless Happy Birthday David." Another remarked: "You look gorgeous! (Oh, and happy birthday, David. Nice tiara!!)"

A third post read: "My favourite duo. hands down. Love you guys so." A fourth person stated: "Keep on being awesome and we will keep following your amazing wife who may have better hair than you now."

David and Georgia have been married since 2011 and together share five children. They are parents to ten-year-old Olive, seven-year-old Wilfred, Doris, six, and Birdie. David adopted Georgia's 18-year-old son Ty from a previous relationship when they married.

Georgia shared this sweet snap on David's 50th birthday

Georgia recently opened up about life at home during lockdown with David and their children, and joked to the Radio Times: "It was the worst. It brought out the worst in us as parents. There was one point in something like week two, where I went, 'I'm sorry. I just have to…' and I climbed out the window and sat on our roof.

"It was the only place I could go where I knew that no one would think to look for me, because, 'Why would Mummy be sat on the roof?'"

The 36-year-old continued: "At that point we had no idea how long it was going to last for. And the idea that this could be until the children were 18… I thought, 'I can’t do this. I’ve had so many kids – no one told me there was gonna be a pandemic.'"

