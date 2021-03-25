David Tennant to star in new series from Sherlock creator - and it sounds amazing We can't wait for this upcoming BBC drama

Steven Moffat has a new series is in the works - and it sounds brilliant! The new drama will star David Tennant - who previously worked with Steven on Doctor Who, Supernova actor Stanley Tucci and Dracula star Dolly Wells alongside It's a Sin star Lydia West.

The four-part series will centre around a prisoner on death row in the US, a maths teacher trapped in a cellar, and a vicar in an English village, who "cross paths in the most unexpected way". Intriguing!

Speaking about the series, Steven and his wife Sue Vertue, who is serving as executive producer, told Deadline that they can't wait to "crawl out of our lockdown bunker" to begin the series.

Speaking about the show, Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama, said: “BBC One viewers will already know the television magic created when Steven Moffat writes for David, Dolly and Lydia. With the fantastic Stanley Tucci alongside them as our Inside Man, everything is in place for a series that will have the nation gripped." The show will be released on Netflix in the US.

David will be starring alongside Stanley, Lydia and Dolly

Netflix's Chris Sussman added: "We're delighted to team up with the BBC on another brilliant series from the ingenious mind of Steven Moffat. It's impossible to say too much about Inside Man without giving away spoilers - so let's just say the scripts are fiendishly clever, the cast is fantastic and at this point in time nobody but Steven knows how it's going to end."

