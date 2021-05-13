Georgia and David Tennant celebrate romantic milestone - and fans react The Doctor Who couple have been married for nearly ten years

Georgia Tennant and David Tennant have marked their 13-year anniversary in the most adorable and understated way.

The Doctor Who stars, who will mark their tenth wedding anniversary in December, treated fans to a sweet selfie which was accompanied by a typically hilarious caption by Georgia.

"13 years of slightly [explicit] selfies made passable with a filter. #happy12thmay," the actress remarked on Wednesday.

David, 50, and Georgia, 36, quietly tied the knot on 30 December 2011, before celebrating with a star-studded New Year's Eve reception at London's Globe Theatre.

They are parents to ten-year-old Olive, eight-year-old Wilfred, Doris, six, and one-year-old Birdie. David adopted Georgia's 19-year-old son Ty from a previous relationship when they married.

Fans were quick to comment on the cute tribute, with one writing: "Happy thirteen years to my two favourite celebrities." Another remarked: "Love you both, thank you for inspiring me as a child. Happy Anniversary."

The actress shared this snap with David

Georgia recently opened up about life at home during lockdown with David and their children, and joked to the Radio Times: "It was the worst. It brought out the worst in us as parents. There was one point in something like week two, where I went, 'I'm sorry. I just have to…' and I climbed out the window and sat on our roof.

"It was the only place I could go where I knew that no one would think to look for me, because, 'Why would Mummy be sat on the roof?'"

The doting wife continued: "At that point we had no idea how long it was going to last for. And the idea that this could be until the children were 18… I thought, 'I can’t do this. I've had so many kids – no one told me there was gonna be a pandemic.'"

