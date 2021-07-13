Sanditon shares first snap from season two filming - but fans have same complaint Most of the cast is returning for the Jane Austen adaptation

Sanditon’s official Instagram account shared the very exciting news that the cast had gathered for a table read! Posting a photo of the script onto the social media platform, the caption read: “Our journey back to Sanditon begins as the cast and crew gather for the first script readthrough today!”

While the cast and some fans were delighted by the post, with actress Rose Williams, who plays Charlotte Heywood, commenting with a heart emojis, others continued to be disappointed that Theo James wouldn’t be reprising his role as the brooding Sidney Parker.

Commenting on the post, one person wrote: “How is this going to work without Theo James???” Another added: “Wait, what? No Theo?! I fail to see how this will work I understand that she’s on a journey and it’s about discovery for her but still he is her one and true love or so I thought I guess it will just have to be the blacksmith son?”

Theo won't be starring in season two

A third person wrote: “Hummm....just doesn’t seem like Jane Austen without Sydney. Did not she plan to have them end up together? It will be the first adaptation that goes against that. Hummm hope I am wrong.”

Unfortunately, Theo confirmed that he wouldn’t be back for a second season following the announcement. In a statement back in May, he said: "Although I relished playing Sidney, for me, I've always maintained that his journey concluded as I wanted it to. The broken fairy-tale like ending between Charlotte and Sidney is different, unique and so interesting to me and I wish the cast and crew of Sanditon every success with future series."

