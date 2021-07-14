Catherine Zeta-Jones posts rare picture of husband Michael Douglas to mark special occasion

Catherine Zeta-Jones took to social media to post a very rare picture of her husband, Michael Douglas, in order to celebrate a big achievement.

She posted a black-and-white shot of her husband from his younger days, early into his career as an actor, as a sweet tribute to him.

Catherine Zeta Jones makes hilarious comment about Michael Douglas and family genes

The post was meant as a celebration for her husband's nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award for his role in The Kominsky Method.

The picture featured a young Michael sitting in front of an old house, dressed in a spiffy shirt-and-slacks combo with boots, a shining watch, and properly coiffed hair, staring off into the distance.

"Emmy Nominated!!!!!! I love this photo of Michael and so I am posting it to say…Congratulations Hubby on your Emmy Nomination for your performance in The Kominsky Method!! Love you," she wrote in the caption.

Catherine's throwback tribute to Michael had several fans reeling over how he used to look

Fans congratulated the actor on his recognition in the comments section, also taking the time to acknowledge how much of a looker he was in his early days. "God he was hot!!!!" one fan wrote, with another saying, "He is so so handsome." Michael himself left a series of hearts on his wife's post.

This is Michael's third straight nomination in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category for his performance on the show, which premiered its final season this May. The show received a total of six nods in this year's ceremony.

Michael even posted a video to his Instagram account where he talked about his time on the show and dedicated it to the entire team that had worked on it and been recognized for their work.

Michael posted a video thanking the entire cast and crew of The Kominsky Method

In the caption, he wrote, "A Big thank you to our cast and crew for all your hard work and dedication for making this a great experience for me.

"Thank you to all of the fans for supporting the series and to Netflix and Warner Bros for giving us the opportunity for a third season. Bravo! Bravo! #Emmys"

