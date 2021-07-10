Catherine Zeta-Jones' new swimsuit video has some fans concerned She wore some unique swimwear too

Catherine Zeta-Jones is currently enjoying an envy-inducing vacation with her husband, Michael Douglas, but her latest video from the trip has caused some concern amongst fans.

The Prodigal Son actress took to social media to share a clip of herself wearing a long-sleeved, blue swimsuit. She was swimming and waving in the ocean with the sight of land a long way in the distance.

Catherine explained what she was doing in the caption which read: "When you have just washed your hair, but you are desperate for a dip, you swim like this. I actually can swim much better than this, full on Michael Phelps, this is not my best form FYI."

Fans immediately began commenting but many said the video was making them uncomfortable with one writing: "You're making me nervous. Get back where you can touch the ground," and a number of others were worried about dangerous sea life.

"It's shark week," added another of her followers with a third simply writing: "Sharks!"

Catherine certainly didn't look concerned in the video and was beaming from ear to ear as she swam in the deep, blue sea.

Fans urged her to get back to shore and watch out for sharks

Her surroundings looked positively beautiful and judging by her latest PDA-packed photos with Michael, they look to be having an amazing time.

The longtime couple showed off their affectionate side in a series of snapshots which were once again shared on Instagram.

Catherine recently shared a bikini photo from a holiday gone

They posed for the camera in the first one, and eventually kissed each other sweetly in the following photos, laughing together.

"When bad selfies happen to good people well maybe.. not so bad and not so good," the actress captioned the set. Her husband shared the post on his own Instagram stories too.

