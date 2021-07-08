Catherine Zeta-Jones shares romantic selfies with husband Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas showcased how they were able to keep their love alive with a new Instagram post.

The two packed on the romance and the PDA for the gram with a series of photos that showed off their more affectionate side.

Catherine posted a series of selfies of just the two of them with the water in the background. They posed for the camera in the first one, and eventually kissed each other sweetly in the following photos, laughing together.

"When bad selfies happen to good people well maybe.. not so bad and not so good," the actress captioned the set. Her husband shared the post on his own Instagram stories.

The two actors put on an affectionate display for their camera

Fans loved the romantic display and flocked to the comments section to showcase it. "This is beautiful! You're an amazing couple," one fan wrote, with another saying, "It’s humanly impossible for Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones to EVER take a bad selfie/picture. Ever."

The Welsh actress has been married to the Wall Street actor for over two decades now, and they have two children together, Dylan Michael and Carys Zeta.

While romantic pictures with her husband aren't a commonality on her feed, the Chicago star does often post pictures of her family and her home.

Catherine shared family pictures of her daughter's graduation

She recently shared pictures of an important family moment, namely her daughter's graduation from her International Baccalaureate program.

"Carys!!! What a proud day as our daughter Carys graduates with honors for her International Baccalaureate! You rock and we love you," she captioned the photo, which featured the entire family together, along with an image of Dylan lifting his sister up.

