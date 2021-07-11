Catherine Zeta-Jones does yoga in backless swimsuit onboard luxury yacht - see video The Welsh star stunned fans with her fitness skills

If anyone knows how to live the high life, it's Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, who stunned fans on Sunday with her latest workout video, filmed from a seriously luxe location.

As she enjoyed her morning yoga flow, the glamorous star filmed onboard a superyacht wearing a backless black swimsuit.

"Easy like Sunday morning," penned Catherine, showing off her toned legs and wowing fans with her impressive core strength.

Fans were left stunned, taking to the comments to leave a flurry of heart-eye emojis and flame emojis. "OMG your figure is amazing," wrote one fan, whilst another asked: "Amazing… how many years of practice does it take to be this flexible?"

"WOW!! For a second I thought you would do a handstand… amazing fitness @catherinezetajones," commented a third fan.

Catherine caused a stir in a glamorous backless swimsuit

The Chicago star clearly hasn't lost her fitness level since taking on her iconic role as Velma Kelly alongside Renee Zellweger as Roxie Hart.

It's not the first time the glamorous 51-year-old has left fans envious of her luxe vacation. On Saturday, she shared a video of herself taking a dip in the ocean, revealed a crystal clear sea and idyllic scenery behind her.

"When you just washed your hair, but you are desperate for a dip, you swim like this," Catherine revealed, cooling off in the water whilst keeping her hair above the surface.

Catherine posted the loved up selfie with her Hollywood husband Michael

"I actually can swim much better than this, full on Michael Phelps, this is not my best form FYI," the star continued. Oh to be diving off a yacht in the Mediterranean…

The Hollywood star is currently enjoying a romantic retreat with husband Michael Douglas, and left fans swooning on Thursday when she posted a steamy series of selfies with her beau.

Taking to Instagram to post a rare photo with her husband of 20 years, Catherine captioned the adorable photo: "When bad selfies happen to good people… well maybe… not so bad and not so good."

