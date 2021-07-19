Zac Efron celebrates incredible achievement with shirtless beach photo

Zac Efron has shared the incredible news that he has won his first Emmy award.

The former Disney star took to Twitter to share how "grateful" he was for the award for Down To Earth, his Netflix documentary series.

"Wow! Never expected this and so grateful. A HUGE thank you to @DaytimeEmmys @netflix and our small but powerful crew, #downtoearth who made this show what it is," he posted alongside a shirtless snap of him from the show.

"And most of all, thank all of you for watching and enjoying D2E. This is for you."

MORE: Inside Zac Efron's stunning LA home as it hits the market for $5.9million

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix's Down to Earth with Zac Efron

The Daytime Emmys announced its list of winners in the lifestyle and fiction categories on 18 July, and Zax won Outstanding Daytime Program Host for his Netflix series Down to Earth with Zac Efron.

"Wow, congratulations on winning the Emmy Award, Zac," replied one fan as another tweeted: "Zac I couldn't be more proud & happy for u. You definitely deserved to win. Your hard work & dedication shows what an incredible person & Host u are."

"Congrats! This is well deserved," added another fan.

Wow! Never expected this and so grateful. A HUGE thank you to @DaytimeEmmys @netflix and our small but powerful crew, #downtoearth who made this show what it is. And most of all, thank all of you for watching and enjoying D2E. This is for you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PFeMFecSlu — Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) July 19, 2021

Zac shared the news with fans

The series hit the streaming platform in July 2020.

The eight-part series sees the actor explore different countries around the world and their sustainable ways to live.

Taking to social media, many hailed the series' educational and informative episodes.

One person took to Twitter to state: "Down to Earth with Zac Efron on Netflix is amazing!! Exploring how we live/eat/drink and how it affects the world. Even giving information on sustainability and advice on small changes we can make to live better for the planet. Definitely worth watching!!"

The eight-part series sees the actor explore different countries around the world

Another person echoed this thought, writing: "If you guys get a chance please watch Down To Earth with Zac Efron on Netflix you won't regret it. The show is filled with essential information and great knowledge. It's featuring diverse cultures and will leave you inspired to do better in your daily routine."

While a third person simply wrote: "Please if you haven't already go watch Down to Earth with Zac Efron it's amazing, and it's so important to educate!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here