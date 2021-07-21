Caitriona Balfe could not have looked happier in a new snapshot shared on Instagram which got everyone talking. The married Outlander star posted an exciting announcement and chose the sweetest photo to go with it.

In the black-and-white picture, Caitriona was dancing closely with her new co-star, Jamie Dornan. They were looking into each other's eyes and smiling as they pulled off the duet.

Caitriona captioned it: "Belfast will be amongst the Gala Presentations at this year’s @tiff_net … So proud of this film and all of our amazing cast and crew @jamiedornan #JudiDench #CiaranHinds #JudeHill @lewismcaskie @laramcdonnellofficial and of course our incredible writer/director Kenneth Branagh."

The movie, Belfast, is about a working class family who experiences the roller-coaster ride of the 1960s and it's clear from the comments on her social media post that fans can't wait.

"Very excited about this film with you and the fabulous Cait," wrote one fan, while another added: "So excited to see the wonderful work you and the rest of the amazing cast and crew have done on this film!" and a third said: "You are STUNNING and I cannot wait for this!!"

Caitriona and Jamie's film, Belfast, will feature at this year's TIFF's

Jamie also responded to Caitriona's post and commented: "Aw.... look at us.. dancing away. Hiding our stress of remembering the moves."

Many Outlander fans were also happy to see the sneak peek from her movie and were said they were eagerly anticapting the flick.

Caitriona recently wrapped filming of the sixth season of the hit TV show, Outlander, alongside her close friend and co-star, Sam Heughan.

Caitriona stars alongside Jamie Dornan in the new movie

While Sam remains single, Caitriona secretly married music executive, Tony McGill, in 2019, however, the Irish star's marriage hasn't dulled her friendship with her onscreen husband and they'll certainly be missing one another.

Sam told Popsugar he hates being away from his pal and sweetly admitted: "Actually, having scenes away from her, and time apart from her, is kind of like losing someone in your family. A loved one.

"It's very strange, and I don't enjoy it. Whenever we're together it feels right, and I look forward to the days when we get to work together again."

