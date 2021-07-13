Outlander author reveals sweet nickname for Sam Heughan as they celebrate special occasion

Outlander’s author Diana Gabaldon has reached out to Sam Heughan to celebrate a very special anniversary - while revealing his nickname! Outlander’s official Twitter account pointed out that it had been eight years since the news was confirmed that Sam was set to play Jamie Fraser in Outlander, and Sam retweeted it, writing: “Awww thank you all for supporting us and making the job so worthwhile! What a journey, what a character! Most thanks to Gabs herself.”

Diana replied: “Same to you, Sheugs! Wouldn't be the same show without you, and Jamie and I are much obliged.” Fans were quick to join in, with one writing: “Well there you go, straight from the horse's mouth, Outlander without Sam wouldn't be the same. No disrespect meant towards other actors on the show but for me it's correct.”

WATCH: Sam and Graham joke that they are living together

Another added: “What a wonderful choice the producers of Outlander made. The whole cast is perfect which makes watching each episode over and over again my go-to comfort show. Congratulations Sam. I am so glad you auditioned. Your discovery has made millions of people very happy.”

Sam and Caitriona Balfe are set to return for Outlander season six

Outlander has recently concluded filming for season six, which among other things, will introduce the troublesome Christie family. Chatting about her role as Malva Christie, newcomer Jessica Reynolds said: “She's kind of in awe of Claire... she's heard so much about Jamie and she expects him to be the hero of her story then she sees the woman and she's like, 'Oh no, I'm more interested in her.'

“We start off with her as an innocent, eager to learn, world in front of her [girl], and to become a woman like Claire... then lots of stuff gets in the way."

