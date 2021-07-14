Outlander fans outraged following major Bridgerton news The Netflix drama is up for 12 Emmy awards

Outlander fans have been expressing their frustration and confusion following the news that Netflix smash-hit Bridgerton has secured 12 Emmy nominations for its first season.

MORE: Outlander character has horrifying storyline in season 6

On Tuesday, the 73rd Primetime Emmy nominations were announced and saw the Shondaland Regency-era costume drama score nods in several major categories, including Best Drama Series and Best Leading Actor in a Drama for departing star Regé-Jean Page.

Taking to Twitter shortly after the nominations were announced, one person tweeted: "How the #Emmys could nominate Bridgerton for top categories while ignoring @Outlander_STARZ through the years is unfathomable. It was entertaining but totally lacking the depth of Outlander. Such a shame."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you looking forward to Outlander season six?

Other fans of the time travel epic were quick to agree. As one replied: "Bridgerton was pretty a bit of fluff but Outlander was so much more substantive in every way acting dialogue storyline history costumes and scenery. It's baffling."

MORE: Outlander: see the cast’s Instagram accounts

MORE: Bridgerton author Julia Quinn’s father and sister killed in devastating tragedy

Someone else said: "I completely agree. Tobias [Menzies] should have had a nomination for Outlander not The Crown. His portrayal of Black Jack Randall was off the scale whilst at the same time playing Frank!" and a fourth added: "Bridgerton is NOTHING compared to Outlander!"

Bridgerton is up for 12 awards at this year's Emmy Awards

While Outlander fans are disappointed, there happens to be a very good reason why the show didn't receive any nominations this year. Sadly, the Starz drama latest season finished airing on 10 May 2020, meaning that it missed this year's Emmys eligibility window by just a few weeks. For a show to be nominated in any category, it had to have been released between 1 June 2020 and 31 May 2021.

MORE: Outlander author reveals sweet nickname for Sam Heughan as they celebrate special occasion

However, even in previous years, the show has failed to secure nominations in any of the major categories. In total, Outlander has received four Emmy nominations since it began in 2014.

Over the years, it has been recognised in the categories of Outstanding Period Costume, Outstanding Production Design and Outstanding Music Composition - although it has never won. Here's hoping that changes for the show's upcoming sixth season!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.