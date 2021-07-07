Sam Heughan reveals 'incredible' new project – and fans are so proud The Outlander actor's followers were full of praise

Outlander star Sam Heughan has shared a brand new project with his fans, and they are so proud of his 'incredible' cause!

The actor, who is best known for his role as Jamie Fraser in the Starz series, took to Instagram to reveal that he has created his own scholarship for young, aspiring actors and creatives.

He explained in the caption: "So proud to create the Sam Heughan Scholarship and scriptwriting competition @rcsofficial! Had a welcome return to my RCS roots to support the students as they pursue their dreams at Scotland's national conservatoire, one of the world's top three destinations to study the performing and production arts.

"Over the next ten years, we will support three students a year plus award a scriptwriter (from any department) to give them the aid they need in their chosen field. Best wishes to all the students and thanks for the warm welcome back!"

Sam has enjoyed huge success in his career, so giving back to young actors will surely be invaluable. The actor's fans were naturally full of praise for his new venture. One person wrote in the comments: "Fantastic initiative! Well done bud."

Another said: "This is amazing, Sam, you are absolutely unique and a fantastic role model!! We are all so proud of you," as a third commented: "So, so proud of you for giving back and supporting students who might otherwise be unable to make their dreams come true."

Sam shared the news on his Instagram

Many more echoed these sentiments, as a fourth said: "This is incredible!! What an amazing gift for these future students. You are always giving back, bless you Sam!!" Meanwhile, Sam and his co-star Graham McTavish have been bonding in recent times - and even joked that they are living together.

The pair, who were seen enjoying drinking wine in Graham's garden during an Instagram Live, laughed about living with one another, with Sam saying: "We do live together now, don't we?" Graham replied: "We actually do. It's very beautiful and we're not ashamed to talk about it now."

They also announced some very exciting news via Instagram Live, revealing that they will be launching The Clanlands Almanac as well as an audiobook based on their first book, Clanlands.

