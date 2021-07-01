Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville stuns fans with impressive new talent The actor clearly has many skills up his sleeve

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville wowed his fans on Wednesday when he shared an impressive glimpse at his photography skills.

The actor, who is currently back on set to film for the period drama's movie sequel, shared a beautiful snap to his Instagram of a skylark bird in flight.

Hugh said in the caption: "That blurry speck is a skylark - my favourite birdsong on the South Downs. Very chuffed to have snapped one the other day. #photographeroftheyear."

Despite the Notting Hill star being humble in his caption, his followers were full of praise for his talent. One fan said: "Skylark in flight fascinates the entire photograph!" A second agreed, writing: "Beautiful, looks like you are having nice weather."

A third simply said: "Stunning pic @bonhughbon," as another urged: "@Corinne.wildlifephotography is a must follow if you enjoy photos of birds and other animals looking spectacular."

Hugh often shares updates on his Instagram of his adventures out and about. Last week, he took to Instagram to share a series of images as he opened the Forget-Me-Not Garden at Petersfield Community Hospital for the hardworking staff, and fans couldn't help but compliment his new look!

Hugh was showing off his photography skills

One person wrote: "How lovely for them - and much, much needed I am sure." A second fan picked up on Hugh's new look and wanted to share a compliment, commented: "Amazing! Also, you are looking extremely well, Sir." Another agreed as they said: "So nice (and I love the purple suit)."

Hugh is back filming for the new Downton Abbey sequel which is due towards the end of year, in which he will reprise his role as Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham – a part he has played since the period drama's inception in 2010.

Joining him are other original stars like Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Joanna Froggatt and Maggie Smith. New faces joining the cast include Dominic West, Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock and Nathalie Baye.

