How much did the stars of Downton Abbey make during the show? Find out all about the cast's incredible fortunes...

Downton Abbey fans have been loving watching reruns of the period drama on ITV ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated second movie, which is due out in early 2022.

Originally airing from 2010 to 2015, the show made household names - and now movie stars - out of its cast. But have you ever wondered how much money they've made since the show began? Keep reading for all you need to know about the cast of Downton Abbey's incredible wealth ...

Maggie Smith

Before the series began, Dame Maggie Smith was already a huge name among TV and film viewers, perhaps best known for her portrayal of Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter franchise. In Downton Abbey, the veteran actress plays Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham and mother of Lord Crawley. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has amassed an incredible fortune and is said to be worth an estimated $20million.

Maggie Smith has an incredible fortune

Hugh Bonneville

Hugh Bonneville plays the head of the Crawley family, Robert Crawley, the Earl of Grantham. Prior to the show, Hugh was known for his supporting roles in Notting Hill, Mansfield Park and Iris, which he starred in opposite Kate Winslet. He ranks second as the highest-paid star from the show, with $8million to his name.

Hugh Bonneville is worth $8million

Lily James

Lily James has gone on to become a huge name since she joined the cast of Downton Abbey as Lady Rose in series three. Following the end of the series, she landed starring roles in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, Disney's live-action Cinderella and Yesterday. Today, her overall net worth is estimated to be around $8million.

Lily has landed some amazing roles since she appeared on the show

Elizabeth McGovern

Elizabeth McGovern began her career almost forty years ago in 1979, landing her first part in a television show when she was still a teenager. However, her portrayal of Cora Crawley, the Countess of Grantham, is perhaps her most memorable role to date. It's believed that she is worth $4million.

Elizabeth McGovern has $4million to her name

Joanne Froggatt

Lady's maid Anna Bates is played by actress Joanne Froggatt, whose acting credits include Liar, Coronation Street and upcoming ITV drama Angela Black. Her total earnings are estimated to be around the $2million mark.

Joanne Froggatt plays Anna Bates on the show

Dan Stevens

Dan Stevens, who played Mary's husband, Matthew Crawley, was one of the first members of the cast for whom Hollywood came knocking. The year after leaving the ITV series, Dan landed his first leading role in a film in 2014 thriller The Guest, following by a part in the Night at the Museum sequel and Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast alongside Emma Watson. These days, his net worth is said to be around $4million.

Dan Stevens left the show to pursue other roles

Michelle Dockery

Michelle Dockery stars as eldest daughter Lady Mary and is also said to be worth $4million. The ITV series gave the actress her big breakout role - as well as three Emmy nominations and one Golden Globes nod - and between filming for the franchise, she has also taken up roles in Netflix's Godless, Apple+ TV original Defending Jacob and Guy Ritchie movie The Gentlemen.

Michelle Dockery is said to be worth $4million

Jim Carter

Jim Carter plays butler to the Crawley family, Carson. Away from his role on the show, he is also known for period dramas Shakespeare in Love, My Week with Marilyn and the BBC series Cranford. His net worth is believed to total $4 million.

Jim Carter appeared in many period dramas before Downton Abbey

