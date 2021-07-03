Fans left disappointed after Downton Abbey 2 delay The sequel was due to come out in December

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the Downton Abbey sequel to drop in December – but it seems they will now have to wait a little longer.

The follow-up to the hugely successful 2019 movie adaption of the ITV period drama has seen its release date pushed back from December 2021 to spring 2022.

According to Deadline, fans will have to wait an extra three months to see their favourite faces return to Highclere, after Focus Features decided on an 18 March release.

WATCH: Downton Abbey's official film trailer

However, Universal Pictures International will release internationally on the same date.

It was only in April that Universal revealed the original date, posting on Twitter: "We're thrilled to announce that Julian Fellowes and the entire Downton cast are back for #DowntonAbbey2, with Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West joining! See the film in theaters this Christmas."

Fans had a mixed response to the news, with some left disappointed by the delay, while others were happy the cast and crew are taking their time to get the movie "right".

Downton Abbey was originally due to be released over Christmas

One wrote on Twitter: "Granny is not amused that #DowntonAbbey2 is being postponed. She's too old for this nonsense." A second said: "I knew there was no way this was coming out in December with them filming it right now under Covid conditions. Everything takes longer."

A third added: "That's OK. They know what they're doing; I'd rather they take their time & get it right," and another said: "Better to be extra careful and keep everyone safe. I'm sure it will be well worth the wait."

Production on the movie is set to come to an end in August, with the likes of Dame Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery all reprising their roles. Earlier this year, the team at Downton announced that four new stars would be joining the cast: Dominic West, Nathalie Bate, Hugh Dancy and Laura Haddock.

