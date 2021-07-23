Strictly newcomer Jowita Przystal's debut in show will be bittersweet for this sad reason The star won The Greatest Dancer last year alongside her boyfriend

Jowita Przystal is no doubt over the moon to have been chosen as a professional dancer on the BBC's most popular dance show, Strictly Come Dancing, but the news was tinged with sadness.

It has been revealed that Jowita auditioned for the role alongside her boyfriend and dance partner Michael Danilczuk – but sadly he did not land a place as one of the professional dancers.

Despite Michael's sadness, he has been supporting his girlfriend, and following the announcement he surprised her with 19 pink roses.

"19 roses….it means 'love you forever'. From my baby specially for season 19th of Strictly Come Dancing! Thank you @michael_danilczuk I couldn't achieve it without you, and massive THANK YOU to you all for your support and for your kind messages. I'm over the moon with love I'm receiving right now… my gratitude has no end! Xxx," she captioned the sweet post.

Jowita was showered with flowers following the announcement

Michael also took to his Instagram to pay tribute to Jowita. "I am super proud of You @jowitaprzystal. You are the most hardworking person on this planet and I know you will be outstanding. I know how much this means to you.

"I love you from the bottom of my heart and I know everyone will see what I see in you! Time to SMASH IT BABE!," he wrote alongside a professional picture of his Polish girlfriend.

The couple won The Greatest Dancer together last year after being mentored by Strictly's Oti Mabuse.

They have remained good friends with the Strictly champion, and she was the first to celebrate the news earlier this week – and was also quick to comfort Michael.

"She got the call from @bbcstrictly and when your friends Win!!!! YOU CELEBRATE THEM. 'If you can dream it, you can achieve it' - @jowitaprzystal @michael_danilczuk DON'T STOP BELIEVING!!!!!