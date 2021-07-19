Strictly Come Dancing adds four new glamorous professionals to 2021 line-up Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is already shaping up to be amazing!

Strictly Come Dancing has announced some exciting news! The BBC show has introduced four new professional dancers to this year's line-up - and they hail from all across the globe: South Africa, Ukraine, Poland and the United Kingdom.

First up is Kai Widdrington, who is the World Junior Latin American Champion 2010 and a former Dancing With The Stars Ireland professional. He will be joined by six-time Latin and Ballroom National Champion in Italy and former Let's Dance Germany professional, Nikita Kuzmin.

MORE: 19 celebrities rumoured to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2021

Loading the player...

WATCH: Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse named Strictly 2020 champions

Elsewhere, we have reigning South African Latin Champion, Cameron Lombard and Polish Open Latin Champion 2014 and winner of BBC's The Greatest Dancer, Jowita Przystal.

READ: Strictly's Karen Hauer makes candid dating confession after Kevin Clifton divorce

MORE: Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli team up for brand new show

They join the professional dancers already confirmed for the upcoming series: Aljaz Skorjanec, Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Johannes Radebe, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu, Neil Jones, and Oti Mabuse.

Meet your new Strictly professional dancers

Of joining the series, Kai said: "This is my childhood dream come true. Watching Strictly from the very first series as a young boy from Southampton and now 18 years later, to be a professional dancer on the show is the most amazing feeling and the biggest accomplishment of my career. I can't wait to step onto the Strictly floor and experience the exciting times that lie ahead."

Kai, 25, was all set to follow in his dad's footsteps by becoming a professional footballer, but aged nine decided to take up dancing instead. By the time he was 14, he became the World Junior Latin-American champion.

Nikita added: "I've always been amazed by the magic Strictly Come Dancing brings. No matter what country I have found myself living in, I've never missed a chance to watch it. And joining it as a professional dancer is my big chance to make some magic on the most famous dance floor. I can’t wait to give it my all!"

Nikita, 23, was born in Ukraine and lived there until he was nine when his family moved to Italy to support his sister's dancing career. During his nine years in Italy, Nikita became six-times Italian Champion in Latin and Ballroom.

Cameron Lombard is reigning South African Latin Champion

Meanwhile, Cameron expressed his gratitude by saying: "Thank you Strictly Come Dancing for this life-changing opportunity. Not only is this a dream come true but a challenge I am accepting with both hands. I am excited beyond imagination and looking forward to leaving my mark on the dance floor!"

The 20-year-old has won eighteen national titles across Ballroom and Latin during his dance career. He started competing aged six, and within a year he was already winning local and regional competitions, while 26-year-old Jowita started ballroom dancing at the age of 12. In 2015, she ended her competitive Ballroom and Latin career to join the cast of touring dance company, Burn The Floor where she stayed for four years before moving to the UK in 2019.

Jowita remarked: "This is my biggest dream come true. No words can describe how I feel right now. I'm still pinching myself to check if this is real but I am beyond excited to be joining the Strictly Come Dancing family and I can’t wait to give all of my heart and soul on that dance floor!"

Jowita Przysta is the winner of The Greatest Dancer

The new line-up comes shortly after it was confirmed that Anton du Beke will appear as a judge in the upcoming series. The exciting announcement was somewhat bittersweet; Anton is replacing Bruno Tonioli, who is unfortunately unable to take part in the series due to international travel restrictions.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.