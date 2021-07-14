Emma Willis reveals she wants to take part in Strictly 2021 - details We’d love to see her take part in the BBC show!

Emma Willis has opened up about whether she would take part in Strictly Come Dancing, and has revealed that she would “love” to!

Chatting on This Morning, the popular presenter and mother-of-three spoke about the hugely popular dancing show, while admitting that she would struggle to find the time to make it work with her busy schedule.

She said: “It's always the end of the year and that time I'm really busy. I've always said I'd love to do it. I can't dance and if i signed up to it I'd have to have a dance lesson to see if I want to humiliate myself.

"When I imagine walking down the stairs it just fills me with horror. My legs go to jelly imagining it so it makes me think would I physically not be able to do it.”

Emma is currently presenting Cooking with the Stars

Emma and her husband, Busted’s Matt Willis, are parents to three children - Isabelle, 12, Ace, nine, and five-year-old Trixie – and while they occasionally share family photos on social media, they will always ensure their kids' faces are hidden from view to protect their privacy.

Previously chatting about her family on the Dadpod podcast, she said: “[Matt is] like the fourth child. And that for me, is perfect, because I think he has such a fantastic bond and relationship with them because he can get down to their level, do you know what I mean? And when they want fun they go to him.

"It makes me feel sensationally boring because I'm like, 'Oh I'm that one, that tells them off and makes sure the washing's done,' and I am the quintessential mum and I think security. That's what I've always had from my dad and Matt is just always there and always fun and I'm quite jealous of that."

