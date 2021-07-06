Is this Line of Duty star joining this year's Strictly Come Dancing? Nicking bent coppers by day, Tango superstar by night!

The buzz around Strictly Come Dancing is beginning to bubble up and once again the speculation about who could be joining for the new series is in full swing.

One star who is tipped to join, according to the bookies, is Line of Duty's Vicky McClure – and we'd LOVE to see this happen.

MORE: Line of Duty star Vicky McClure's Trigger Point shares exciting first look

Although the actress, who has recently been filming for an exciting new drama, is yet to confirm or deny whether she's gearing up to learn everything from the Tango to the Rhumba, Vicky is on the list of celebrities tipped to take part, according to Betway.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Janette Manrara announces brand new role on the show

Vicky, best known and adored for playing DI Kate Fleming in Line of Duty, has been given odds 11/10 while other stars such as fellow AC-12 recruit Adrian Dunbar, who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings, has been given odds of 5/2 and Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore has been given odds of 8/1.

Martin Compston, who plays Kate Fleming's partner-in-crime, Steve Arnott, is given odds of 9/2 on joining. Anyone else think an AC-12-Strictly mash-up would make great TV?!

The line-up for series 19 is yet to be announced but there are plenty of rumoured famous faces that could be joining. We can't wait to find out!

Meanwhile, more recently, the ballroom competition did make an exciting update on the new series in the form of Anton du Beke's promotion to permanent judge for this year.

MORE: Vicky McClure's sweet engagement story and wedding plans revealed

MORE: 17 celebrities rumoured to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2021

We think Vicky would be fab on Strictly!

Speaking about the very exciting news, Anton said: "My loves I cannot tell you how thrilled I am to be stepping into Bruno’s brogues for the next series of Strictly.

"It's a dream come true to be judging alongside the best of the best and I promise to be kinder to all the couples than any of them have ever been to me."

Anton, 54, has been on the show since the series began in 2004, and has been partnered with stars including Emma Barton, Patsy Palmer, Lesley Garrett and Katie Derham.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.