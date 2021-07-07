Is BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin heading to Strictly Come Dancing 2021?

BBC Breakfast star Louise Minchin has revealed that her husband has lifted his “ban” on her taking part in Strictly Come Dancing - and we hope this means she’ll be taking part in the 2021 series!

During Wednesday's breakfast show, her colleagues Carol Kirkwood and Annie Emmerson discussed their involvement on the show, with Carol saying: “Strictly was amazing, it’s one of those programmes that I will never regret or forget doing. You just think, ‘Look, I’m not going to be a professional dancer, it’s not going to change my career or my life, just enjoy it.’ And, I did, it was good fun.”

WATCH: Louise Minchin tearfully confirms BBC Breakfast exit

Annie added: “I still think there is a place for Lou on that show! If you don’t want to do it, then that’s fine. But, if you’re not doing it because your family said you can’t, that’s not a good reason in my eyes.”

Louise then revealed that her family were fine with her taking part, joking: “What I’m more worried about is that the other day on Breakfast, Dan mentioned it and I said the line I’ve said for many years Carol, that, ‘I’m on a lifetime ban from my family’. And my husband texts me and he goes, ‘Ban lifted.’”

The 52-year-old might have the time on her hands after announcing her plans to leave BBC Breakfast after 20 years. Louise first presented the flagship morning show in 2001 and moved with the famous red sofa to Media City in Salford as a lead presenter in 2012.

Speaking about her decision in early June, she said: "I have absolutely loved being part of the 6 million-strong BBC Breakfast family but after nearly two decades presenting the programme, I have decided it is time I stopped setting my alarm for 03.40 in the morning.

Louise opened up about potentially taking part on the show

"I will take so many memories with me, including reporting on the shock and anguish of the Manchester Arena bombing; starting a national conversation about Menopause; and the life-changing moment I took part in the Breakfast Christmas Cycling Challenge which inspired my ongoing passion for endurance sport, which I will continue when I leave."

