Fans share major concerns over Dexter reboot - details 

Dexter fans have been thrilled ever since the new trailer for the reboot, New Blood, landed earlier this week, teasing the return of the morally ambiguous serial killer. Despite the trailer being widely praised, some fans have taken to social media to share their concerns about the upcoming series.

Referencing the season eight finale back in 2013, which was widely panned by viewers and critics alike, one person posted on Reddit: “The real question is: is it even salvageable at this point? I guess only time will tell.” Another added: “If the show pretends that nothing happened after Season four… that he went on the run after losing Rita and then getting found out as the Bay Harbor Butcher.”

WATCH: Are you looking forward to the return of Michael C Hall as Dexter?

A third person wrote: “I'm glad it's not a ‘ignore the last four seasons’ type deal. Like yeah it got pretty bad during points but the fact that they're sticking with the story and continuing it makes me more optimistic for some reason. How many times have we seen a Terminator movie that ‘is a direct sequel to T2; but ends up being pretty [expletive]. The soft reboot can be a cop out because the writers aren't creative enough to actually continue the story and do something interesting.”

Dexter ended back in 2013

Others were cautiously optimistic about the new series, particularly as the original showrunner, Clyde Phillips, has returned for the sequel, with one joking: “Just when I thought I was out... They pull me back in.”

The official synopsis for show, which will be released in November, reads: “Set ten years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, the series finds him living under an assumed name in the small town of Iron Lake, New York. Dexter may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his Dark Passenger beckons.” Intrigued? So are we!

