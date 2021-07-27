It's been a long wait for fans of Netflix's Lucifer but finally the countdown is own for September's series six release. Viewers are so excited to see the likes of Tom Ellis and Lauren German back on their screens and, now, there's even more reason to celebrate.

Speaking during the Comic-Con @ Home panel earlier this week, the cast and crew teased that some familiar faces would be returning for the new episodes.

A new clip for series six was shown to audiences during the online convention which showed Officer Diggs (played by Matt Corboy) making a cameo for the first time since episode one of series one. As well as the officer making a nostalgic return to the drama, co-show runner Ildy Modrovich hinted to fans that more cameos are to come.

The series creator teased: "We actually have another familiar face that showed up at one point from a favourite episode… A favourite guest star." Ildy didn't reveal names however, so fans will have to be patient!

Plenty of the show's followers took to Twitter to share their delight at the news. One person tweeted: "Okay now I am convinced that Father Frank is going to make a reappearance!!!! #Lucifer #ComicConAtHome2021."

Another fan was also speculating on who it could be, tweeting in response: "What if we see Charlotte again in heaven… and then Dan and Charlotte reunite… I think that would be awesome."

Are you excited for season six?

Many have been desperate for series six ever since the second half of season five landed on the streaming platform in May.

The launch date for series six has been up in the air for a while due to restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, however, the panel confirmed that the show would be available to stream from September 10.

Meanwhile, the plot of season six remains firmly under wraps for now, but showrunners Joe Henderson and Idly Modrovich have revealed that being renewed for a surprise extra season has allowed them to "really explore how our characters end up where they ended up".

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Joe said: "It's the story we were always going to tell, but just written much larger and to me so much more interestingly. It breaks my heart to think we weren't going to do it this way."

