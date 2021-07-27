7 must-watch new shows coming to Netflix in August 

Do you need some ideas of what to watch in August? Netflix has got you covered with a whole host of new shows with everything from true-crime documentaries to new dramas in the pipeline! Check out our top picks here…

Shiny Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord - 3 August

The true story behind the show How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast), the documentary follows the story of Maximilian Schmidt who was arrested for selling approx. 4.1 million euros worth of drugs - from his childhood bedroom. The 19-year old ran an international drugs empire by himself - selling one tonne of drugs over 14 months.

WATCH: The true story of how a teenager started a drug empire from his bedroom

Untold - From 10 August

This five-part docuseries event looks at the world of sports. From tennis to boxing to basketball, these stories aren’t the ones you’ve heard before, even if you think you have. Major sporting events that will be retold for the series will include the Pacers-Pistons brawl, Olympian Caitlyn Jenner on winning gold, boxer Christy Martin in the fight of her life outside the ring, professional tennis player Mardy Fish’s struggles with mental health, and hockey players the Trashers taking orders from the teenage son of an alleged mob boss.

The Kingdom - 13 August

Fans of House of Cards will love this one. The synopsis reads: “After his running mate is assassinated, a religious leader is left the presidential front-runner. As he seizes his big chance, the murder is investigated.”

Valeria season two - 13 August

Sign us up for season two of this sweet show about friendship, love, joy and life. The synopsis reads: “Valeria is a writer in crisis, both with her novels and her husband. Thankfully, her three best friends, Carmen, Lola, and Nerea, support her through her adventures, whilst having ones of their own.”

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes - 18 August

Did you enjoy David Tennant’s drama Des? If so, this is the one for you. The true-crime series will look at never-before-published cassette tapes of the serial killer’s private recordings, from a young boy growing up in a quiet Scottish fishing village to a cold-blooded murderer prowling the streets of London. The series will look at how Nilsen was able to get away with the murders for so long.

The Chair - 20 August

Sandra Oh stars as Dr Ji-Yoon Kim, the new Chair of the English department at prestigious Pembroke University. Ji-Yoon is faced with a unique set of challenges as the first woman to chair the department, and as one of the few staff members of colour at the university.

Post Mortem - 25 August

The synopsis for this creepy Noir drama reads: “Live Hallangen is declared dead. Hours later she suddenly wakes up on the forensic table. A dark, insatiable hunger has awoken in her. Meanwhile, her brother Odd tries to keep the family-driven funeral home afloat, but the stagnant death rate in the small Norwegian town of Skarnes makes it impossible. Live has to learn to control her new dangerous nature and decide if she is willing to sacrifice people’s lives for her own survival, which ironically goes hand in hand with the survival of the family business.”

