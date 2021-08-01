Natalie Anderson lands dream role alongside Liam Neeson as she makes film debut The former Emmerdale star will be on the big screen

Actress Natalie Anderson has revealed she has filmed her first big screen role. The former Emmerdale star who found fame on TV and stage has spoken exclusively to HELLO! magazine about her dream role, starring with Liam Neeson and Monica Bellucci ahead of her 40th birthday.

"In my early 20s, the big screen was my goal. I hadn't put it to bed completely, although I never really thought film would be the next step for me at this stage in my life," Natalie tells HELLO!.

Nor is it just any film. Memory is directed by Casino Royale's Martin Campbell and as well as Liam and Monica, it also stars Guy Pearce.

"When I saw who was involved, I thought: 'Crikey, this is a big film,' so of course I said yes. I felt so lucky to be working in what has been such a tough time and to be with that calibre of people was just amazing – 2021 is turning out so much better than I could ever have imagined."

Natalie is starring in upcoming film Memory

Even more highs are in store next year, with plans to renew her vows with husband James Shepherd, a health and fitness project manager and coach, with who she has son, Freddie, nine, this month.

"Even though it will be our 14th year of marriage, we three as a collective will celebrate 100 years between us – I'll be 40 in October and next year, James will be 50 and Freddie, ten. It seems the perfect time to celebrate."

The former Emmerdale star is making her big screen debut

She is feeling great ahead of her milestone birthday in October and tells HELLO! how working out in the gym has always been her go-to for curbing anxiety.

"It helps me switch off from everything else and I find it really vital," says the actress who shares life's experiences via her health and wellness website The Capsule and her podcast The Capsule in Conversation, with the support of Harrogate Spring Water.

Of the anxiety she has suffered throughout her life, she reveals: "I always put a smile on and tried to be the happy-go-lucky kind of girl, but deep down, it has been horrible to live with at times. No one really spoke about anxiety or depression or mental health issues, but this last decade has changed that so much."

