Rivals stars Aidan Turner and Nafessa Williams discuss tackling 'vulnerable' sex scenes - Exclusive

Aidan Turner didn't have to look far for someone to base his portrayal of moustachio'd talk-show host Declan O'Hara in Disney+'s steamy adaptation of Dame Jilly Cooper's novel Rivals. The Being Human actor, 41, looked to his dad as inspiration for his role in the 1980s-set raunchy romance, which follows the rivalry between notorious womaniser Rupert Campbell-Black – played by The Boys star Alex Hassell – and TV boss Lord Tony Baddingham, portrayed by David Tennant.

Aidan made his name in Poldark and fans of the period drama will recognise 16th-century manor Chavenage House, which doubles as the grand Cotswolds home of Declan, his flirtatious wife and their daughters. Aidan is also a father in real life – to a two-year-old with his wife, US actress Caitlin Fitzgerald, whom he met on the set of The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot in 2018.

In Rivals, he stars alongside American actress Nafessa Williams, who made her name in the Twin Peaks reboot before playing singer Whitney Houston’s assistant Robyn Crawford in a 2022 biopic.

The 34-year-old makes her UK debut as Declan’s powerful producer Cameron Cook, who she based on growing up in 1980s Philadelphia and observing the strong women in her family. Here, the actors tell HELLO! all about the new romance show, including what it was like filming steamy scenes.

WATCH: Aidan Turner and Nafessa Williams star in Rivals

What or who inspired your roles?

Aidan: "I lightly based it on my dad, but the more I watched it, the more I thought: 'That's my dad!'

"The way he walked, his accent and his energy. He's not an angry man, not as angry as Declan, but he'll come at you with a force. He had a moustache for 20 years and I loved having one for this part, too – it was weird to shave it off."

© Disney+ Aidan Turner as Declan O'Hara in Rivals

Nafessa: "My mom and grandma. I remember their red lips, their hairstyles and the fashion they wore, and had always wanted to emulate that. I was really young in the Eighties but loved watching them and how powerful and confident they were. There are also references from TV and music videos. Nasty Girl Vanity 6 is Cameron's song. It helped me get into her confidence and sensuality."

Aidan, how did it feel to shrug off the sex-symbol image to play a protective father?

"It was lovely, it felt real, and I could relate to him. He's a dad, I'm a dad – and he’s like my dad."

And what about the steamy scenes… are you nervous about your family and friends watching them?

A: "That's a question! I tend to never think about it until the moment you really have to and you're sitting beside them. I think my family have seen my naked bum many times, so I don’t think this will be a big thing."

© Robert Viglasky Nafessa Williams plays producer Cameron Cook

N: "A tiny bit. I don’t know if they've seen me this much, in this way. I'm thinking about who's going to be at the watch party, and who's going to be watching it with me. I was nervous watching it myself!"

How did you feel about filming those scenes?

A: "It's quite a vulnerable thing… But we're all grown-ups and have done it before. The way to do it is just try to have as much fun as you can. It leads us down a creative path that's fun because you can find different things to put into the whole mix of the dance."

N: "It's not the most comfortable thing to do but when you're doing it with people who you feel comfortable with, that makes it better. Also, intimacy coordinators were there to make sure we were safe and protected and to answer any questions.

"It's really a dance, it's choreography. I don't think people understand how technical it is. It's really just us getting the job done at the end of the day and just making sure you're as comfortable as you possibly can be. Everybody was very gentlemanlike with me."

© Robert Viglasky Aidan based his character on his dad

Had you read Rivals?

A: "I'd read the script but not the book. But on the first day of shooting, when we all went to the trailers and there was a signed copy of the book on our chairs, that was a special moment so I got busy reading it then."

© Sanne Gualt The series is available on Disney+

Nafessa, what was it like coming across the pond to be in the show?

"It was an honour, and I thank Disney and Jilly for letting me be part of it. There's a lot of life imitating art. Cameron came from New York to be here, I came from Atlanta. So I understood her world and being new.

© Robert Viglasky Nafessa used her mum and grandmother as inspiration for her character

"When I read the script I thought: 'She's so strong and smart, and so firm in who she is.' I felt she could hold her own among these strong, powerful men and was excited to give my voice to it. It was fun; everyone was so warm and welcoming, and I learned a lot."

Rivals is available on Disney+.