Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert has taken to social media to share a rare photo of a family member – and it's for a very sweet reason!

The actress, who is best-known for playing DS Florence Cassell in the BBC comedy-drama, posted a heartwarming tribute to her stepdad on her Instagram last week complete with an array of photos.

"Happy birthday step-daddy! 50 years old... sorry but who can believe it...? Not even me!" she wrote in the caption.

"I love you very much and I cannot thank you enough for being there for me in my life. Today is your day and I'm happy to celebrate with you."

Plenty of Josephine's fans took to the comments section to gush over the sweet post. One person said: "Oh j'adore les photos! Happy Bday Romain."

Another wrote: "Happy Birthday to your daddy!! Wow, he looks soooo young for his age." Meanwhile, a third said: "50 years! Looks like your brother!" as a fourth commented: "Great pics."

Josephine is very active on her Instagram and has built up quite the following in the process. The TV star, who is currently filming for series 11 of Death in Paradise, has even shared snippets from her time on the show.

The Death in Paradise star shared these sweet photos

More recently, the French actress posted an adorable throwback to her time on the programme alongside former star Ardal O'Hanlon, who played DI Jack Mooney.

Sharing a snap of her TV, she drew an arrow pointing at the actor before tagging him alongside a heart-eyed emoji – which showed that she clearly adored working with Ardal!

After Ardal's departure in 2020, Ralf Little, star of The Royle Family, took over to become the resident detective on the island of Saint Marie.

Fans are excited for season 11, which is expected to air in early 2022, following the jaw-dropping cliffhanger which left fans waiting to find out if Neville had the nerve to express his true feelings about Florence.

