Josephine Jobert shares nostalgic throwback with former Death in Paradise co-star The actress currently stars on the show alongside Ralf Little

Josephine Jobert has shared a sweet throwback of her time on Death in Paradise - and she’s made us so nostalgic! The star was watching television in her spare time and spotted an episode of the murder mystery drama starring Ardal O’Hanlon.

Sharing a snap of her TV, she drew an arrow pointing at the actor before tagging him alongside a heart-eyed emoji. The star has now worked alongside three detectives, Ardal, Kris Marshall and Ralf Little - but she has admitted that she has a favourite!

WATCH: Death in Paradise says goodbye to Jack Mooney

Chatting to the BBC, Josephine admitted that Kris had a special place in her heart, saying: “Kris Marshall was my first partner in the series so he's very special to me because he helped me a lot.

We'd love Ardal to return to Death in Paradise!

“He was there for me when I was struggling and a bit scared and he was so nice with me on set and so funny. His French was pretty amazing too. That's why Kris is special in my heart because he was the first.”

The star briefly left the show in 2019 but has since returned for seasons ten and 11, starring as DS Florence Cassell. Chatting about her return, she said: “It was surprising, I never expected to come back to the show but I had a year off and I'm so happy to be here on the island, see the crew again and to be reintroduced to my character. Florence has been through a lot and I'm very excited! It's been a big surprise for me… It's a blessing so I'm really happy to be back.”

The star is currently filming alongside Ralf, who plays DI Neville Parker. Fans are excited for season 11, which is expected to air in early 2022, following the jaw-dropping cliffhanger which left fans waiting to find out if Neville had the nerve to express his true feelings about Florence.

