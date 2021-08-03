What's new to Netflix this week? 7 great films and shows to look out for There's some fresh new content arriving this week

You can never have too many shows and films on your watch list, and ours seems to be getting longer by the day thanks to great content landing on Netflix all the time.

If you're looking for more recommendations, there's a brilliantly wide variety of titles being released over the next week. From reality TV to film with stand-up in between – this list has something for everyone! Get ready to make note...

WATCH: Netflix's Cooking with Paris - coming soon

Cooking With Paris

Available from 4 August

The queen of reality TV herself Paris Hilton is back for a brand new cooking show and it looks every bit as extra as it sounds (think diamond studded spatulas and red-carpet attire to grill some burgers).

The heiress will be joined by a number of celebrity guests including Kim Kardashian West and Demi Lovato as she (attempts to) work her way round a kitchen. We have a feeling this is going to be a not-so-guilty pleasure...

Paris Hilton is back on our screens

Vivo

Available from 6 August

The kids are going to love this new film. Fan of Moana? Hamilton? Then keep an eye out for Vivo on Netflix – a brand new animated film starring Lin-Manuel Miranda and featuring some brand new original songs.

Lin-Manuel plays Vivo, a one-of-a-kind kinkajou who spends his days playing music to crowds with Andrés. When the pair receive a letter from Marta Sandoval (Gloria Estefan), it's up to Vivo to help Andrés write her a love song.

Vivo looks like one for all the family

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang

Available from 10 August

You'll probably recognise comedian Phil Wang from his various stints on popular panel shows such as Have I Got News For You, 8 Out of Ten Cats with Jimmy Carr and Taskmaster. And now, the stand-up comedian and writer has a brand new special for Netflix, which was filmed at London's Palladium, and it looks hilarious.

Phil Wang has a hilarious new stand-up routine

Control Z

Available from 4 August

Series one of Control Z first aired on Netflix in 2020, so fans will be pleased to hear that season two is landing this week. The Spanish drama tells the story of a hacker who begins releasing students' secrets to the entire high school. As a result, the socially isolated but observant Sofía (played by Ana Valeria Becerril) works to uncover the hacker's identity.

The series two synopsis reads: "An unknown person takes over Luis's social media and starts threatening revenge on those who made his life a living hell. Once again, it's up to Sofía to figure out who the culprit is, as each act of revenge escalates and changes our characters' lives forever."

Season two of Control Z is out this week

Hit & Run

Available from 6 August

This brand new series looks like it's going to get everyone talking. "A happily married man's life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit and run accident in Tel Aviv. Grief-stricken and confused, he searches for his wife's killers, who have fled to the US. With the help of an ex-lover, (Sanaa Lathan), he uncovers disturbing truths about his beloved wife and the secrets she kept from him."

Hit & Run looks brilliant

The Swarm

Available from 6 August

The Swarm is a 2020 film that was sadly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, so was unable to have the big release it planned. However, Netflix have bought the rights to the French thriller and we can't wait to watch.

It tells the story of Virginie who lives on a farm with her children. The family struggle to get by due to money and tensions between children and neighbours, suddenly everything takes a dark, twisted turn when she discovers the locusts have a taste for blood.

The Swarm looks equally gripping and terrifying

Bake Squad

Available from 11 August

Bake Squad looks like Netflix's answer to The Great British Bake Off and, frankly, we're here for it.

We can't wait to watch Bake Off

Four pro-bakers, who have been chosen by Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi, compete to see whose desert will be chosen for someone's extra special day. "High hopes, high temperatures, high stakes... all courtesy of the Bake Squad," the synopsis reads. We're stressed already.

