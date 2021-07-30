Will there be a sequel to Netflix's Blood Red Sky? Here's everything we know…

Blood Red Sky is one of the most popular films on Netflix right now and viewers have loved discussing the movie on social media.

The German film tells the story of a mother and son who take an overnight flight from Germany to New York, but things don't exactly go smoothly.

The synopsis for the film reads: "A woman with a mysterious illness is forced into action when a group of terrorists attempt to hijack a transatlantic overnight flight. In order to protect her son she will have to reveal a dark secret, and unleash the vampire within that she fought to hide."

WATCH: Official trailer for Netflix's Blood Red Sky

Given the film's popularity, it's no wonder that many are wondering if there's going to be a follow-up. So will there be a sequel to Blood Red Sky? Here's what we know…

Warning! Spoilers for the first film ahead!

Will there be a Blood Red Sky 2?

Netflix are yet to announce whether a sequel for Blood Red Sky is in the works, perhaps unsurprisingly given the film has only just been released. However, it has been widely praised by fans and critics alike – so it's certainly a possibility.

The horror action movie has become what some critics hailed an "unexpected" success due to its Die Hard-esque action scenes along with an emotional storyline between a mother protecting her young son.

Are you loving Blood Red Sky?

What happened in Blood Red Sky?

The first movie saw mother Nadja try to protect her young child from a hijacking terrorist on their plane – all the while trying to hide that she's a vampire.

In the closing scenes, we saw Nadja's son, Elias, blow up the aircraft with a teddy bear in an epic sacrifice of their lives in order to prevent the group of horrific passengers-turned-vampires escaping into society upon landing.

However, the moment just before the explosion sees Nadja running towards her son – so her death is not confirmed. Could this be the perfect set up for a sequel?

Fans are hoping for a sequel

What are the fans saying about Blood Red Sky?

Netflix fans have been surprised at how the thriller made them cry at some points. One wrote: "I can NOT believe a vampire movie made me cry. But here I am, getting feels over a mothers love for her child and the lengths she's willing to go to protect him from true evil and from herself. Btw the movie is called #BloodRedSky and it premiered on @netflix."

Another fan tweeted: "#BloodRedSky on Netflix was awesome. Had me on the edge of my seat. Just when you think you have the gist, it swerves and takes the story in a different direction. Pulls at your emotions, too. Gave it a thumbs up."

