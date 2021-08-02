Downton Abbey: when is the complete series coming to Netflix? There's good news for fans of the period drama…

If, like us, you were gutted to hear the second Downton Abbey film had been postponed then you'll be pleased to know that there's a silver lining – the entire box set is coming to Netflix!

The ITV period drama, which first aired in 2010, consisted of six series that will all be available on the streaming platform so new audiences can experience the brilliant show for the first time and die-hard fans can binge all over again. So when will Downton Abbey be on Netflix? Here's what we know…

WATCH: Downton Abbey film trailer

When is Downton Abbey coming to Netflix?

Luckily for fans, they won't have to wait long. The box set in its entirety will be coming to Netflix UK & Ireland on 15 August.

The streaming giant tweeted the news alongside a photo of iconic character, Violet, Dowager Countess of Grantham, played by Maggie Smith. The tweet was then retweeted by Maggie's co-star and on-screen son, Hugh Bonneville, who plays Robert Crawley, who wrote: "Good to visit old friends from time to time…"

Downton fans were naturally overjoyed with the news. One person tweeted underneath: "My wife loved it. I happened to see one episode and bit by bit it engaged me. Then I ended up buying the box set. No doubt I'll find myself watching it again." Another wrote: "It's one of the best shows ever! We've binged it several times during the pandemic!"

Downton Abbey is coming to Netflix!

Will the Downton Abbey film be on Netflix?

At the moment, there's no word if the Downton Abbey film, released in 2019, will be put on Netflix. However, given its popularity – it's certainly a possibility for the future. We'll keep you posted...

When is Downton Abbey 2 coming out?

In June of this year, the good news was confirmed! The cast and crew officially returned to set and announced that Downton 2 was happening. The official Downton Abbey Instagram account confirmed the news with a photo taken from behind the scenes of the sequel simply captioned: "It's so good to be back. #DowntonAbbey2."

Despite the production commencing in June, the release date for Downton has faced some setbacks. After it was originally due for a Christmas release, it was recently announced that the sequel had been pushed back to March 2022.

