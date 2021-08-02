Julia Haart shares unseen glimpse inside never-ending garden in The Hamptons The My Unorthodox Life star has an incredible home!

Julia Haart and her family have captivated fans with their incredible new Netflix show, My Unorthodox Life.

MORE: My Unorthodox Life star Julia Haart's daughter shares glimpse inside NY apartment

The fashion designer and her four children have won over viewers with their close-knit bond and luxurious lifestyle, which includes a penthouse in New York and a vacation home in The Hamptons – both of which have featured on the show.

And over the weekend, Julia took to Instagram to share an unseen look from inside her garden in The Hamptons – where her family are currently staying.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: 11 of the most stunning celebrity living rooms

In the image, the TV star was seen sitting on a huge grass-covered lawn as she toasted some marshmallows from a fire pit.

In the background, a vast seating area could be seen, as well as a glimpse inside their home through the window of the house.

In the caption, Julia wrote: "Do you like marshmallows burnt or toasted? Summer nights."

My Unorthodox Life star Julia Haart inside her gorgeous garden in The Hamptons

Fans were quick to comment on the snapshot, with many divided on what they preferred. "Burnt to a crisp," one wrote, while another agreed: "Burnt and extra chocolate!!" However, others preferred toasted marshmallows: "Toasted all the way," one wrote, while another added: "Slightly toasted!"

MORE: Chicago Fire's Miranda Rae Mayo sends co-star heartfelt message after revealing show spoilers

MORE: Simone Biles' hotel-worthy garden transformation is epic - see photos

Other followers praised Julia after watching her on My Unorthodox Life. "You are so inspirational," one wrote, while another remarked: "You are my new idol!"

Julia decided to start a fashion career in her forties, after leaving her life in an Orthodox Jewish community in Monsey, New York.

Julia is an CEO and fashion designer

The star's Netflix show follows her life after leaving the community, where she has since remarried to husband Silvio Scaglia Haart, and is the CEO and co-owner of Elite World Group.

MORE: The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy's home revealed

MORE: Victoria and David Beckham's heatwave-approved swimming pools - photos

Chatting to People about her life after she left Monsey, she said: "I was 43 and knew nothing about the world. I felt like a martian."

Her incredible success story saw her design and sell shoes with the help of investors, as well as meeting the right people at the right time. "The person who produced my shoes, I met on the airplane," she said.

Julia with her four children and son-in-law

"I found the factories in Italy myself, and did the public relations, the sales - everything. I was so determined that I didn't stop to wonder if I would fail."

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson's $5.4m breakup megamansion is heaven on earth for her kids

MORE: Virgin River's Martin Henderson's immaculate home - photos

Wanting her story to help make a difference to others, she added: "It's my dream that someone will see the show and give themselves permission to go after what they want, acknowledge what makes them unhappy and fight to decide who they are. Because it's never too late to change your life."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.