Netflix's Blood Red Sky sparks unexpected reaction from fans

Netflix fans are loving settling down to watch the gripping new movie, Blood Red Sky – and the German film has been sitting comfortably in the top ten picks ever since it landed earlier this week.

MORE: My Unorthodox Life star Batsheva Haart stuns in ab-baring crop top and the dreamiest skirt

But it seems that while many have been left terrified by the gory and gruesome content, many have had a rather unexpected reaction to Blood Red Sky.

Taking to social media, some viewers admitted they were surprised by their emotional reaction to the movie, with some left in "in tears" - despite the horror theme. One person said on Twitter: "...I can NOT believe a vampire movie made me cry.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix's Blood Red Sky - official trailer

"But here I am, getting feels over a mothers love for her child and the lengths she's willing to go to protect him from true evil and from herself. Btw the movie is called #BloodRedSky and it premiered on @netflix."

A second tweeted: "Just watched #BloodRedSky on @netflix and all I can say is Wow! WOW! Great movie. Behind the gore and horror is an amazing mother/son relationship and a look at how stereotypes and biases can have dangerous consequences. Suspenseful, thrilling, heart wrenching, and gory..."

MORE: Lucifer viewers thrilled as season six reveals fan favourite character's return

MORE: Will there be a Sex/Life season two?

Fans were left both saddened and terrified by Blood Red Sky

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "#BloodRedSky on Netflix was awesome. Had me on the edge of my seat. Just when you think you have the gist, it swerves and takes the story in a different direction. Pulls at your emotions, too. Gave it a thumbs up."

For those unaware, the film tells the story of Nadja and her ten-year-old son, who embark on an overnight flight from Germany to New York – but there's more to Nadja than meets the eye.

The synopsis for the film reads: "A woman with a mysterious illness is forced into action when a group of terrorists attempt to hijack a transatlantic overnight flight. In order to protect her son she will have to reveal a dark secret, and unleash the vampire within that she fought to hide."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.