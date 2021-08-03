Why isn't America's Got Talent on and when will it be back? AGT fans are missing their weekly dose of feel-good TV as the show takes a break

Viewers hoping to tune into America's Got Talent on Tuesday night will be sadly disappointed as it's been confirmed that the show is going to be taking a little break for the next couple of weeks.

The much-loved competition series last aired on July 20 and saw the final bunch of auditions from contestants.

But why exactly is the show missing from NBC's line-up and when will it be back on screens? Find out everything you need to know here...

WATCH: Meet Simon Cowell's AGT Golden Buzzer act Nightbirde

The show has been put on hiatus to allow its network to broadcast the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, according to TV Line. Coverage for the Tokyo Summer Olympics began on Friday 23 July and will run through Sunday 8 August.

As such, viewers can expect to see America's Got Talent back with a new episode on Tuesday 10 August at 8pm ET - and again on Wednesday 11 August at the same time. The two back-to-back episodes will see judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofía Vergara decide which of the incredible performers they want to see put through to the quarter-finals.

This season has seen a number of hugely talented acts take to the stage, including singer Nightbirde, who sadly announced her withdrawal from the show on Monday after receiving a devastating cancer update.

The show will return for two back-to-back episodes on the 10 and 11 August

The 30-year-old from Ohio - whose real name is Jane Marczewski - wowed audiences last month when she sang her original song, It's Okay, which was inspired by her own cancer battle. But in a heartbreaking turn of events, she has revealed to her 704,000 Instagram followers that she isn't able to continue with the show.

Nightbirde shared the news of her withdrawal on Instagram

Alongisde a photo of herself sitting on a bed and draped in a blanket, she wrote: "Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention. I am so sad to announce that I won't be able to continue forward on this season of AGT. Life doesn't always give breaks to those that deserve it - but we knew that already.

"Thank you for all your support, it means the world to me. Stay with me, I'll be better soon. I'm planning my future, not my legacy. Pretty beat up, but I've still got dreams."

