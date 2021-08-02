Sofia Vergara inundated with fan support after sharing heartbreaking news about Nightbirde You can't not cry

Fans of America's Got Talent, including the judges Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Simon Cowell, were astounded early into the season when the singer Nightbirde made her appearance on the show.

READ: Who is Simon Cowell's America's Got Talent golden buzzer act Nightbirde?

Nightbirde's audition with her original song, It's OK, received rave reviews, especially when paired with her journey, which involved a battle with cancer. She even received the coveted golden buzzer from Simon.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meet Simon Cowell's AGT Golden Buzzer act Nightbirde

However, Sofia shared with her fans the heartbreaking development in the singer's health and how it would affect her journey in the competition.

Nightbirde, real name Jane Marczewski, posted a picture of herself sitting on a bed and draped in a blanket on her Instagram, as she explained how a turn in her health meant she wouldn't be able to continue on.

MORE: Simon Cowell makes rare revelation about fatherhood

She told her story in the caption, writing, "Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention. I am so sad to announce that I won't be able to continue forward on this season of AGT.

Nightbirde announced her heartbreaking departure from the competition

"Life doesn't always give breaks to those that deserve it—but we knew that already.

"Thank you for all your support, it means the world to me. Stay with me, I'll be better soon. I'm planning my future, not my legacy. Pretty beat up, but I've still got dreams."

MORE: America's Got Talent contestant who lost wife in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash wows with emotional audition

MORE: Heidi Klum makes candid confession about her often-daring Instagram feed

Sofia reposted the picture on her own social media feed, writing, "Here's to planning for a bright future @_nightbirde.

"Your energy, your smile, and your amazing voice will be missed at the #agt live shows, but we’re rooting for you and your big dreams!"

The moment Nightbirde received the golden buzzer from Simon (credit: NBC)

The Modern Family actress received an outpouring of love from her fans, most of whom wished for the fan favorite performer's speedy recovery and added crying emojis and broken hearts.

"Bless her! Here's to you getting well," one follower commented, with another writing, "many prayers for her!" and a third adding, "She already won" with a white heart emoji.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.