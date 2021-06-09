Who is Simon Cowell's America's Got Talent golden buzzer act Nightbirde? The singer shared her brave story during her audition

America's Got Talent is back for a brand new series and there have been some incredible acts to take the stage. But it's clear that one singer has already blown away the judges, the audience and viewers at home with her moving story and powerful voice – making her one of the most talked-about acts in the series so far.

After Tuesday's episode, head judge Simon Cowell took to social media to introduce his followers to Nightbirde – a singer whose moving audition was tinged with sadness. So who is Nightbirde? Meet the brave singer here...

Nightbirde, whose real name is Jane Marczewski, is a 30-year-old Ohio native who wowed judges when she sang her original song, It's Okay, during her America's Got Talent audition. Before she began her performance, Nightbirde told the auditorium her devastating story.

"It's Okay is the story of the last year of my life. I have not been working the last few years, I have been dealing with cancer. Last time I checked, I had some cancer in my lungs, my spine and my liver," she explained to judges Simon, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum.

She added: "It's important that everyone knows I'm so much more than the bad things that happen to me," which prompted huge applause from the crowd.

Nightbirde received the Golden Buzzer from Simon

Jane keeps a blog and often shares updates on her journey. In one post she writes: "On New Year's Eve, I was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Innumerable tumours were found throughout my lungs, liver, lymph nodes, ribs, and spine. I was on the living room floor leaning over the report, head in my hands. Six months to live. Two per cent chance of survival."

Jane's blog posts also reveal more about her personal journey, including the breakdown of her marriage. "After the doctor told me I was dying, and after the man I married said he didn't love me anymore, I chased a miracle in California and sixteen weeks later, I got it," she writes.

"I have had cancer three times now, and I have barely passed thirty. There are times when I wonder what I must have done to deserve such a story." You can read more of Jane's posts here.

After her audition, Simon was overcome with emotion and fought back tears as he told Nightbirde: "Your voice is stunning. There was something about that song after you casually told us what you're going through."

The head judge was blown away by her song and story

The head judge then told the hopeful singer: "I'm not going to give you a 'Yes', I'm going to give you something else," before pressing the Golden Buzzer – securing Nightbirde a place in the final.

It's clear from social media that Nightbirde has built up a large following from supporters and fans of the show. She's frequently praised for her positive attitude and strong outlook on life despite her sad circumstances.

One person summed it up in a comment on blog, writing: "I found you on here after seeing you on AGT. After being blown away with your beautiful song, beautiful voice and just the beautiful woman you are, I think I may have been blown away even more after reading this blog."

Another said: "You are like an angel on Earth. Where do you find the words, the thoughts, the beautiful perspective you have about life? You are blessed with many things and a blessing to anyone that hears you."

