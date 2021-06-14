Remembering the America's Got Talent stars who have sadly passed away The ABC show has introduced us to some serious talent over the years

America's Got Talent shines a light on some of the country's most talented individuals, and year after year, viewers are introduced to seriously awe-inspiring acts from all over the US.

MORE: Inside America's Got Talent judges' luxurious homes: Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum & more

As the 16th season continues on Tuesday night, we're reminded of those whose journeys to stardom were cut short. Here are some of the amazing AGT stars who have sadly passed on...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meet Simon Cowell's America's Got Talent Golden Buzzer act Nightbirde

Neal E. Boyd

Insurance salesman turned opera singer Neal E. Boyd died at the age of 42 in 2018, ten years after he wowed judges and audiences alike with his incredible performances. The season three winner passed away in his hometown of Scott County in Minnesota from heart failure, kidney failure and liver disease as a result of his weight.

Season three winner Neal E. Boyd sadly passed away in 2018

Following the news of the death, the official Twitter account for America's Got Talent paid tribute to him, writing: "We are saddened to hear one of our AGT family members, Neal Boyd, has passed away. Our hearts are with Neal's loved ones during this difficult time."

Dr Brandon Rogers

Brandon Rogers, a physician from Virginia, has one of the most tragic stories to come out of America's Got Talent. In 2017 at the age of 29, the rising star was killed in a car accident before his audition for the show even aired. With his family's consent, his audition was shown - and it was an emotional watch to say the least.

Brandon Rodgers tragically died before his auditon aired

After receiving a standing ovation from the crowd, the show's judges were full of praise for the talented doctor - including notoriously harsh judge Simon Cowell, who told him: "Your vocals are stunning. Stunning. I have never said this before to a doctor – but you're sick. You are one of the best singers we have had in the completion so far."

Tim Fort

Tim Fort, AKA The Kinetic King, appeared in season six of the show back in 2011. Sadly, Tim died five years later in 2016 after suffering a series of strokes when he was 51.

Tim sadly died five years after his appearance on the show

Tim, who was already an internet sensation at the time of his audition, blew away the judges with his ingenious chain reaction gadgets. Although he was initially eliminated in the quarterfinals, he later returned as a wild card and made it to the semifinals.

Bernie Barker

Bernie Barker made history as the first stripper act whose audition was televised on America' Got Talent back in 2006. His audition tape - that got him two yeses and one no from the judges - consisted of him stripping to Ricky Martin's She Bangs. Sadly, just one year later, in 2007, he died following a brief battle with prostate cancer.

Francis Lee Strong

At the age of 75, comedienne Francis Lee Strong decided to try her chances on the show and auditioned under the name of Grandma Lee. She had the judges in stitches thanks to her hilarious musings on divorcing husband, breaking even at a casino and wanting to be cremated at a Krispy Kreme.

Grandma Lee won audiences over with her stand up routine

She made it all the way to the top 10 before being eliminated from the finale back in 2009 and sadly died last year, surrounded by her family. In a statement to TMZ, one of her sons said: "Heaven just got a whole lot funnier".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.