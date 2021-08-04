Outer Banks: will there be a season three? We need more from the Pogues!

Fans have been thrilled at the return of Outer Banks, the hit Netflix show follows a group of friends hunting down a huge fortune (while of course dealing with the trials and tribulations of being teenagers). While the show has proved hugely popular, will it be back for season three? Get the details here…

MORE: Downton Abbey: when is the complete series coming to Netflix?

Unfortunately we might have a while to wait until Netflix confirms whether the show will be returning, as season two landed on the streaming service on 30 July, and Netflix usually waits for several months to see if audience statistics before confirming whether a follow-up instalment will be green-lit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you watched Outer Banks season two yet?

However, we’re certainly feeling optimistic about Outer Banks’ chances! The show is currently the number one trending show in the UK, followed by other favourites including Sex/Life, Virgin River and Love is Blind.

MORE: The Crown floors fans with first photo of Imelda Staunton as the Queen

MORE: Julia Haart shares unseen glimpse inside never-ending garden in The Hamptons

Speaking about the future of the series, co-creator Josh Pate told EW: “The treasure hunt is going to expand, and the mythology around the treasure hunt is going to evolve and get deeper. We're pretty fired up about how that mythology is going to expand in season three. We've been reading a lot of books, and we got some good things to hang it on.”

We need more John B

The cast have also spoken about how keen they are for more episodes, with Chase Stokes telling Cosmopolitan: “I would love to keep it going. But obviously it just comes down to people’s reactions to it. Hopefully, just like last year, people really attach to the story and fall in love with the journey of not just The Pogues but the entire world of Outer Banks. All of these characters have something super interesting to offer.”

We would love to see season three!

Viewers are certainly keen for more episodes, with one person tweeting: “Not the season finale cliffhanger….NETFLIX WHEN’S SEASON 3 IM READY,” while another added: “So you’re telling me AFTER THAT ENDING I have to wait ANOTHER… YEAR FOR SEASON 3 #OuterBanks ps. did anyone like this season better than the first one? I know I did.”

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.