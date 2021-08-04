The Crown season five filming confirms Princess Anne actress - details Fans think that they have confirmed that Claudia Harrison will play Princess Anne

Eagle-eyed fans of The Crown have spotted a newcomer in the role of Princess Anne, who was previously played by Erin Doherty in seasons three and four.

In the snaps from filming at Scotland’s Covesea Lighthouse, the actress is dressed in character in an oversized jacket with a patterned headscarf as she filmed alongside Imelda Staunton, who is playing the Queen. Fans of the show, and the royal family, have worked out that the star is Claudia Harrison, a 45-year-old actress known for her roles in Humans, The IT Crowd and Murphy’s Law.

Claudia was also joined by Theo Fraser Steele, who is believed to be playing Anne’s second husband, Timothy Lawrence. The official Twitter account has yet to announce the casting - but keep an eye out!

The actress has taken over from Erin Doherty

The Crown recently delighted fans by sharing a first look of Imelda as Her Majesty with the caption: "An early glimpse of our new Queen Elizabeth II, Imelda Staunton.” Fans were hugely excited with the photo and took no time to fill the replies with comments. One wrote: "Well damn, was not ready for that," as another tweeted: "I've never clicked on a tweet so fast!!”

Imelda and Claudia are set to be joined by Jonathan Pryce will star as the late Prince Phillip, while Great Gatsby actress Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana, and Dominic West is widely reported to play Prince Charles. It also also been confirmed that Elementary star Jonny Lee Miller would be playing former Prime Minister John Major.

Needless to say, we couldn’t be more excited for the next series of the hit Netflix show, which is thought to be released sometime in 2022.

