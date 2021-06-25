The Crown star Emma Corrin reveals she attend Prince William and Kate’s wedding Would you be able to spot her in the crowd?

Emma Corrin, who played Princess Diana in The Crown, has revealed that she has been a royal fan for a long time - and even attended Prince William and Kate’s wedding back in 2011!

While she didn’t quite score an invite, the star revealed that she and a friend joined the crowd outside of St Paul’s Cathedral for the special day. Chatting to Jimmy Kimmel, she said: “I remember ten years ago, I was 15, I was with my friend Katherine and we got very very swept up in the royal wedding fever I think probably because we were both very bored and very single. So we decided to go.”

WATCH: Emma Corrin reacts to Prince Harry's response to The Crown

“We were so excited because my friend Katherine had this great inflatable daffodil. I remember that when we were watching the footage back to see if we could get a glimpse of ourselves, we couldn't see ourselves but we did see, in the middle of these crowds, this massive inflatable daffodil that she was holding up.”

Emma played Princess Diana in The Crown

Emma played Diana for one season of the hit Netflix show, and is set to be replaced by The Night Manager actress Elizabeth Debicki for seasons five and six as an older incarnation of the beloved Princess.

Speaking about taking over the role, Elizabeth said: “Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one.”

Emma was in the crowds when the royal couple tied the knot

According to Production Weekly, filming for season five of the award-winning Netflix show kicked off in mid-June at Elstree Studios in north London. Like previous installments, season five is expected to consist of ten 60-minute episodes and will hopefully arrive on the streaming site sometime in 2022.

