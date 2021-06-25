The Crown fans left confused by 'odd' casting of Jonny Lee Miller for series five The actor will play former Prime Minister John Major

Following the news that The Crown have cast actor Jonny Lee Miller as John Major, fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts – but it seems that they're not entirely convinced.

The Netflix show announced on Friday that the Elementary star will play the former Conservative Prime Minister for the fifth series, a choice that many have branded 'odd'.

One person simply tweeted: "That casting is very... odd," as another added: "Have you guys like... seen a picture of John Major?" A third even quipped: "You might as well have picked Scarlett Johansson."

Many more on social media were voicing how the 48-year-old actor was too "good looking" to play the politician. One fan joked: "Looking forward to seeing Brad Pitt play the leader of the opposition," as another added: "Apparently Pierce Brosnan has been cast as Michael Heseltine."

However, some other fans of The Crown were more supportive of Jonny's appointment as John. One tweeted: "I think he's one of the greatest living actors. This seems such a different role that maybe it will earn him the acclaim he deserves. I can't imagine, or even hear, his performance at the moment though."

What do you think of the casting?

Meanwhile, series five is reportedly well-under way after filming for the new episodes recently commenced at Elstree, according to Production Weekly. Many other famous faces have been announced as the cast for the final two seasons including Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II and Jonathan Pryce, who will take on the role of Prince Philip.

Sadly, Emma Corrin only got to play Princess Diana for one season, but it looks as if the role is in good hands with The Night Manager and The Great Gatsby star Elizabeth Debicki.

Supposedly joining her in taking centre stage in the new batch of episodes as Prince Charles is Dominic West, although this has not yet been confirmed by Netflix.

