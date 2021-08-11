Downton Abbey star cast in new ITV show The Confessions of Frannie Langton - and it sounds amazing Are you looking forward to the upcoming series?

The bestselling novel The Confessions of Frannie Langton by Sara Collins is being adapted into a new ITV series, and the cast for the much-anticipated series has finally been revealed!

MORE: Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt announces major new project and fans are over the moon

Blue Story Karla-Simone Spence will star as Frannie Langton, a young woman born into a life of slavery who is fighting to tell her own story while on trial. Meanwhile, Kingsman: The Secret Service star Sophie Cookson will play Madame Marguerite Benham and Redemption actor Patrick Martins will play Laddie Lightning.

Loading the player...

WATCH: In the meantime, try watching Netflix's Hit and Run

They will also be joined by Stephen Campbell Moore, who played Major Chetwode in the Downton Abbey film and is set to play renowned scientist and husband to Madame Marguerite, George Benham.

Karla-Simone Spence will play Frannie

So what is The Confessions of Frannie Langton about? The synopsis reads: “[The story] narrates Frannie’s journey from a Jamaican plantation to the grand Mayfair mansion of celebrated scientist George Benham and his exquisitely beautiful wife, Madame Marguerite Benham.

“In a misguided and monstrous gesture Frannie is gifted to Benham by the man who owns her, John Langton, and she is employed as a maid in the household much to her chagrin. As the plot twists and turns, events take a fateful turn as the Benhams are found murdered in their beds, with Frannie lying next to Marguerite.

MORE: 79 must-watch movies to check out on Netflix this week

MORE: The Crown floors fans with first photo of Imelda Staunton as the Queen

“Frannie is accused of murder; a murder she has no recollection of, other than she couldn’t possibly have killed her mistress because she was devoted to her. Dragged away to prison, Frannie attempts to piece together the events of that night… Will Frannie recall the haunting events of that night?”

Sophie Cookson will play Madame Marguerite Benham

Speaking about the adaptation, the book’s author Sara said: “So many authors write with their dream cast in mind so I was delighted at our table read to discover that ITV and the producers and director had assembled mine! This is an electric cast and I can’t wait to see their work. Every moment of watching them prepare their performances has been wonderful.”

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.