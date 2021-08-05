Ackley Bridge star to front brand new ITV drama – and it looks brilliant The series has been dubbed an up-to-date Skins

Something very exciting is coming to ITV2. For the first time in ten years, an original drama series is coming to the channel and it looks brilliant!

Tell Me Everything is a coming-of-age drama about a group of school friends doing their best to navigate entering adulthood amid the stresses of mental health, social media and relationships.

The synopsis reads: "Tell Me Everything introduces us to 16-year-old Jonny Murphy. Growing up hasn't been easy, and although loved by his friends and family, Jonny suffers from undiagnosed depression and anxiety which he does his best to hide.

Carla Woodcock is starring in the new series

"So when he is faced with the most gut-wrenching tragedy, Jonny has to decide – is he going to let events overtake him or is he going to learn how to live?"

It continues: "Brimming with heart, laughs, pathos and gut-punches, tenderness and darkness, it explores the stresses of mental health for today's teens created by the omnipresence of technology and social media, whilst they are still searching for their own identity, exploring sexuality, and experimenting with relationships, drink, drugs and sex (as well as what to wear tonight)."

Carla also starred in Channel 4's Ackley Bridge

The cast has been dubbed as a group of "rising stars", although you may recognise one of them. Ackley Bridge star Carla Woodcock plays new college student, Zia, who at first seems "cool and care-free" but quickly shows that she has her own personal battles just like everyone else.

Elsewhere in the cast, Jonny is played by Eden Davies while his oldest friends Louis and Neve are played by Spike Fearn and Lauryn Ajufo respectively. Other cast members include Callina Liang who plays Mei and Tessa Lucille who plays Regan.

The executive producers behind the show, Robert Wulff-Cochrane and Camilla Campbell, who were commissions on hit teen show Skins, said of the new series: "We are absolutely thrilled with this brilliant cast of rising stars – a group of young actors who show more talent and flair, gravitas and humour, than we dared wish for."

