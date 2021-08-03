Downton Abbey star’s new drama sounds amazing - and also features Line of Duty’s Martin Compston! Tuppence Middleton had a main role in the Downton film

As much as we love watching Downton Abbey, we also can’t help but get invested in the cast’s other TV projects - and this one sounds amazing!

MORE: Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt announces major new project and fans are over the moon

ITV has announced an upcoming new drama, Our House, which is set to star Tuppence Middleton, who played Lucy Smith in the film adaptation of the period drama. In the show, Tuppence will play Fiona, a woman who arrives home one day to find a new family moving into her home.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Downton Abbey film trailer

The official synopsis reads: “With all her family’s possessions and furniture nowhere to be seen, Fi believes there’s been a huge mistake and insists her home isn’t for sale. With events spiralling beyond her control, her panic rises as she can’t reach her estranged husband, Bram.

Are you excited to see Our House?

“As she reflects upon the safe space in which she and her family had made a life together, Fi begins to peel back the layers of her relationship and discovers her husband has disappeared. With her life shattered, she realises the secrets and lies have only just begun. Intertwining the present day with flashback scenes of Fiona and Bram’s life together, their separation and their new relationships with Toby and Wendy, Our House gradually unravels unexpected secrets and shocking revelations, culminating in a nail-biting finale.”

MORE: 79 must-watch movies to check out on Netflix this week

MORE: The Crown floors fans with first photo of Imelda Staunton as the Queen

Speaking about the show, the star said: “What struck me about Our House is its immense relatability; it’s a story where you catch a glimpse of yourself in the characters, and you get the chilling realisation that what happens to Fi could happen to anyone. What a fantastic opportunity to work alongside ITV and the team at Red Planet Pictures to adapt this artfully plotted novel.”

Martin is also set to star

The series is set to complete filming in summer 2021, marking a very busy time for Tuppence, as she also confirmed that she would be returning for the Downton film sequel, which is currently in production. Posting on Twitter, she wrote: “We’re back... @downtonabbey, @focusfeatures #DowntonAbbey2.”

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.